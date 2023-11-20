Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Trading 6.4% Higher

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.01. 411,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,327,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Yext Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $880.09 million, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Yext

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Yext by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Yext by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Yext by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading

