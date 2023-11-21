2,097 Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Bought by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $1,017,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $271,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $11,048,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.13. 9,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,343. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average is $100.91. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

