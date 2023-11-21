2U’s (TWOU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Get 2U alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on 2U

2U Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. 2U has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $98.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in 2U by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of 2U by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,560,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 109,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of 2U by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 179,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.