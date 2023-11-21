3,119 Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Acquired by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PSK opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $37.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSK

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.