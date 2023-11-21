56 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Wit LLC

Wit LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Wit LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.74. 614,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,315. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.