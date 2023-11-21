56 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Wit LLC

Wit LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Wit LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTI traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.74. 614,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,315. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.50.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
