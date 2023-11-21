5,821 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Down 2.7 %

General Motors stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,612,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,570,653. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

