58,624 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,946,000 after buying an additional 59,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,784,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,982,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

