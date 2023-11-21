600 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Acquired by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

