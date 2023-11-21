Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
ANF traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.72. 2,841,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,791. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42.
In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,276.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,276.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,817. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.
