Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 943,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,988 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 4.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $291,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,769. The firm has a market cap of $207.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $332.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

