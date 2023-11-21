Achain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $188,525.35 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $188,525.35 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002226 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001884 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001624 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.