Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of AMD opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,012.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

