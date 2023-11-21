Agilent Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,777 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 20% compared to the typical volume of 1,481 call options.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.39.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 8.4 %

NYSE:A traded up $9.62 on Tuesday, hitting $123.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.66.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

