Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $136.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.94.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $129.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.14. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $988,608.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 528,769 shares of company stock worth $72,671,615. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $235,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

