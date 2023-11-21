Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Airgain Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

AIRG opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Airgain by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 872,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 716,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

