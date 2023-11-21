Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Albany International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Albany International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.33.

Get Albany International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AIN

Albany International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $84.69 on Friday. Albany International has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $390,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.