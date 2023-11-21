Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.