Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746,989 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 47.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

Alphabet stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.43. 3,769,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,815,297. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $128.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

