Altrius Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Altrius Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 269.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Shares of AOA opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $67.81.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

