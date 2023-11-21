Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Angela Louise Brown Buys 2,475 Shares

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director Angela Louise Brown acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.79 per share, with a total value of C$98,480.25.
Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$39.88 on Tuesday. Altus Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,329.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.46.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.
Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.
