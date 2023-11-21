Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Angela Louise Brown Buys 2,475 Shares

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director Angela Louise Brown acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.79 per share, with a total value of C$98,480.25.

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$39.88 on Tuesday. Altus Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,329.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.46.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. Scotiabank downgraded Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$66.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Altus Group from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight Capital downgraded Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Altus Group

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Further Reading

