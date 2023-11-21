American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

American Realty Investors stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Realty Investors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Realty Investors by 164.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Realty Investors by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in American Realty Investors by 50.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

