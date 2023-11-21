Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,203 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,699,000 after buying an additional 1,146,165 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

