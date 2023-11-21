Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $14.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

AMPL opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

