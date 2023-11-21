Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices updated its Q1 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.
NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.46.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
