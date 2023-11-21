Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices updated its Q1 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.