Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.46.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.78. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after acquiring an additional 238,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Analog Devices by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,215,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,440,000 after buying an additional 703,708 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.