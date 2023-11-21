Analysts Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Target Price at $374.09

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $374.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $39,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in CACI International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CACI International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,180,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in CACI International during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 346,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $324.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.07. CACI International has a twelve month low of $275.79 and a twelve month high of $359.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

