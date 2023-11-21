Analysts Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Target Price at $25.00

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.
View Our Latest Analysis on HIW
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties Price Performance
HIW stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.21.
Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 155.04%.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Highwoods Properties
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Safeguard your portfolio with these three bargain stocks
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Membership clubs gain leverage for the consumer rebound
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Advanced Auto Parts may be worth more in pieces than the whole
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.