Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BUD. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.05. 281,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,665. The firm has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.78.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

