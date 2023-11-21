AO World (LON:AO) Given Sell Rating at Shore Capital

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

AO World Stock Performance

AO stock traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 83.05 ($1.04). 675,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,969. AO World has a 1 year low of GBX 50.10 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.80 ($1.27). The company has a market cap of £480.50 million, a PE ratio of 8,305.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Hopkinson purchased 289,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £237,031.66 ($296,549.06). Insiders own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

