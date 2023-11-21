Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Ashford Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. Ashford has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

