AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AZN. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £135 ($168.90) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($158.89) to £129 ($161.39) in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £118.05 ($147.69).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

About AstraZeneca

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £101.06 ($126.44) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,270.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is £106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of £100.12 ($125.26) and a fifty-two week high of £123.92 ($155.04).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

