Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 13,750 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.06% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $5,232,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

WH opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

