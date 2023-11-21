Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $2.57 Million Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.22% of Aehr Test Systems worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 15,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,957.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.20 million, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 2.11. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 24.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

