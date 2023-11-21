Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 13,705 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HALO stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,720.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.