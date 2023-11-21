Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 227 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $228.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.19 and its 200-day moving average is $225.97. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

