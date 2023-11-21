Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 5,710 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,616 shares of company stock valued at $471,681. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PD

PagerDuty Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.91. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.