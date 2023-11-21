B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $2.95

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $3.02. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 692,838 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Get B2Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.00.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in B2Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,567,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651,430 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in B2Gold by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,929 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth $29,029,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.