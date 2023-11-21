BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.05.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance
Shares of BDORY stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $10.89.
