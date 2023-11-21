BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.05.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

Shares of BDORY stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.