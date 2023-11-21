Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 472 ($5.91) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 523.80 ($6.55).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 423.80 ($5.30) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,111.00, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 366 ($4.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 467.30 ($5.85). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 400.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 395.41.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,400 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,474 ($6,848.49). In related news, insider Mohit Joshi bought 59,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £242,537 ($303,436.76). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £5,474 ($6,848.49). Insiders bought a total of 197,875 shares of company stock worth $78,724,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

