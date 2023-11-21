Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

Shares of BBSI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.84. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,933. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $111.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,543.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,543.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,594.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 345.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.