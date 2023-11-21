Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.0 %

BBWI opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.