BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRBR. Stephens lowered BellRing Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,376,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,232,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

