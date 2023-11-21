Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,715 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $80,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,548,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,466 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $443.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

