Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 2,812.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,246,448 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.95% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $90,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $2,032,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,095.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 69,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $63.64 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $68.29.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

