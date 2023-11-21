Bessemer Group Inc. Has $75.93 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Entegris worth $75,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $105.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

