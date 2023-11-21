Bessemer Group Inc. Has $78.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5,951.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 163,430 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $78,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,155,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $405.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.70 and a 200-day moving average of $431.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.