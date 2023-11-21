Bessemer Group Inc. Has $82.35 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,043 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Zoetis worth $82,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 441,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 80,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its position in Zoetis by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,597 shares of company stock worth $2,451,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $176.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.76 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

