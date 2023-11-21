Bessemer Group Inc. Has $99.99 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900,529 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of American Tower worth $99,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,815 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,706,000 after buying an additional 131,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,862,000 after acquiring an additional 284,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $199.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 130.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.