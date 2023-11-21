Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,975,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,389 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $142,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

