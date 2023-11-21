Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 13,447 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $93,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 55.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,413,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $707,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

